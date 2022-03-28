Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.16. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $26.64.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
