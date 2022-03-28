Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.16. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

