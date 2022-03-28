Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 47,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,814,086 shares.The stock last traded at $26.54 and had previously closed at $26.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

