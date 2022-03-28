Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

PSL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.17. 1,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,291. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.