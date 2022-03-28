Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 96.2% in March

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IHIT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.69. 49,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.