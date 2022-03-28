Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 96.2% in March

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IHIT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.69. 49,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.11.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
