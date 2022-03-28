Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 40.2% over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

IVR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,709,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,026. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $732.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 410,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 177,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,782.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,971,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 2,868,811 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

