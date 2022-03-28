Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.26

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 2396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
