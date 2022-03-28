Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.26

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 2396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,727,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 115,205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,449,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

