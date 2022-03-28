Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. 42,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,010. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

