Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: IIPZF) recently:

3/10/2022 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

3/9/2022 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$20.25.

3/9/2022 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

3/9/2022 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

3/9/2022 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $13.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

