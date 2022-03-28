Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $175.00.

3/16/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $164.00 to $132.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $205.00.

1/27/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $219.00.

Shares of WSM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.15. 7,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.34. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

