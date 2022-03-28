Investors Buy Large Volume of Newegg Commerce Call Options (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 31,654 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 984% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,921 call options.

Shares of Newegg Commerce stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $7.40. 38,700,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,252. Newegg Commerce has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 209,676 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

