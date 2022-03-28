IQ.cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,077.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (IQ) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $24,431.56 and approximately $5,077.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.30 or 0.07110808 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,875.40 or 0.99824840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048068 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

