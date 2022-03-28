IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.86

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.86 and last traded at $55.86, with a volume of 4172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $701.55 million, a P/E ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $200,590.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,664 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,984. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IRadimed by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

