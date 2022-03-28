Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $755,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $599,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $248,419.71.

On Friday, January 14th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $6.63 on Monday, reaching $186.12. The stock had a trading volume of 437,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,494. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.78.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

