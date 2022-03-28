iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.18

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.18 and last traded at $112.18, with a volume of 534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average is $116.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

