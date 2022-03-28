iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.52 and last traded at $122.19. 11,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 19,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 91.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 98,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after buying an additional 141,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 127.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.