iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.40

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.40 and last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 54126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYF. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

