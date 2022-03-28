iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $457.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,221,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,239. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $394.27 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $441.26 and its 200-day moving average is $452.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

