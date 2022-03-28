ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,998,800 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 5,199,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITVPF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

ITVPF remained flat at $$1.03 on Monday. ITV has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

