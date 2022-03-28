Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $194.12

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.12 and last traded at $193.99, with a volume of 11645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.14 and a 200-day moving average of $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

