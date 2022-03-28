James W. Blake Sells 50,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $14.12. 199,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HONE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

