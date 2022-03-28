Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 66,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 720,460 shares.The stock last traded at $9.09 and had previously closed at $8.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

