Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.15

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 2684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 629.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 691,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 862.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

