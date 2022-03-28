JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €26.50 by Berenberg Bank

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.50 ($29.12) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEC. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.30) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($30.22) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($29.12) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.62 ($27.05).

DEC stock traded up €0.62 ($0.68) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €23.38 ($25.69). 97,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.97. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($29.69) and a one year high of €36.90 ($40.55).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

