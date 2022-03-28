Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HireRight Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for HireRight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HireRight’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $16.90 on Monday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

