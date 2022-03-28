Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

General Mills stock opened at $67.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

