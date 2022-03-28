Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.78%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.