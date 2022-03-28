Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on L’Oréal S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for L’Oréal in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($494.51) to €420.00 ($461.54) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.20.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $77.03 on Monday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $97.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

