Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

Shares of MIST opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

