Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Oshkosh Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

OSK opened at $107.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

