JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

NASDAQ VCSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. 6,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

