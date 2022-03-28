John Edward Hayes III Sells 2,352 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $1,447,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

