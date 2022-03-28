John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

HEQ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

