John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.35% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHSC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after buying an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period.

JHSC stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

