John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:HPI traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 69,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,949. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPI. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

