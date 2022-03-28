JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($78.02) price target by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of JST opened at €38.00 ($41.76) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.29. The stock has a market cap of $566.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €35.45 ($38.96) and a 1-year high of €57.80 ($63.52).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

