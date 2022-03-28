JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Berli Jucker Public (OTC:BLJZY) to Underweight

Berli Jucker Public (OTC:BLJZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited manufactures, distributes, and services in the areas of packaging, consumer, healthcare and technical, modern retail supply chain, and other group businesses in Thailand. It designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes glass and plastic packaging products, and aluminum cans.

