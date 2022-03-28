JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Berli Jucker Public (OTC:BLJZY) to Underweight

Berli Jucker Public (OTC:BLJZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
About Berli Jucker Public (Get Rating)
Berli Jucker Public Company Limited manufactures, distributes, and services in the areas of packaging, consumer, healthcare and technical, modern retail supply chain, and other group businesses in Thailand. It designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes glass and plastic packaging products, and aluminum cans.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berli Jucker Public (BLJZY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Berli Jucker Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berli Jucker Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.