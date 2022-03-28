JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 121,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,205,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

