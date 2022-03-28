JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($19.01) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.22) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.97).

III stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.77) on Monday. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 1,071 ($14.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,320.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,352.36.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

