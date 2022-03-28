JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.65) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.65) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.56).
LON IMB opened at GBX 1,678 ($22.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,678.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,611.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,822 ($23.99).
About Imperial Brands (Get Rating)
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
