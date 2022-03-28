JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 506 ($6.63) and last traded at GBX 511 ($6.69). Approximately 252,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 284,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.79).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 521.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £799.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77.

Get JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust alerts:

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.