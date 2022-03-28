Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,788,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 3,103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.7 days.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,459. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kahoot! ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

