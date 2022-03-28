KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Down 40.7% in March

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 11,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.