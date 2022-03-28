Kava One Day Volume Reaches $311.24 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00009836 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $770.94 million and approximately $311.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,467,968 coins and its circulating supply is 166,014,843 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

