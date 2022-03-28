KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Down to $34.38

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $33.40. KB Home shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 9,304 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KB Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

