KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Down to $34.38

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $33.40. KB Home shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 9,304 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.
The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KB Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Home (KBH)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.