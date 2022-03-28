Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. 161,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,755,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $349.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

