Kevin A. Stephens Acquires 1,000 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.04. The stock had a trading volume of 944,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,086. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.