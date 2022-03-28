KeyCorp Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $165.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

GPN stock opened at $136.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after acquiring an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

