KeyCorp Weighs in on Landstar System, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $154.00 on Monday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average of $165.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.