KeyCorp Weighs in on Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

SCHN opened at $54.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

