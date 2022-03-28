KeyFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $788,722.50 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $788,722.50 and $9,242.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.30 or 0.07110808 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,875.40 or 0.99824840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048068 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.